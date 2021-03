Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 08:31 Hits: 2

Benjamin Briere drove his van from France to Iran. Now, he's facing many years in an Iranian jail, having been accused of espionage and propaganda.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-french-tourist-faces-spying-charges-lawyer-says/a-56873576?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf