Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 16:02 Hits: 3

An official decree from the Vatican department in charge of doctrine has nixed any possibility that the Roman Catholic Church might accept same-sex marriages.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/vatican-catholic-church-cannot-bless-same-sex-unions/a-56878267?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf