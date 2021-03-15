Rohingya refugees flee camps in India after deportation threats

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 15:10 Hits: 3

At least 168 Rohingya refugees have been detained since March 6 in the Jammu and Kashmir region of northwestern India. Local authorities have been threatening to send this persecuted Muslim minority back to Myanmar, which has been engulfed in chaos since a military coup on February 1. They claim that these refugees don’t have valid residency permits, even though many of them are stateless and carry refugee cards provided by the United Nations. Videos posted on social media show refugees laden with their belongings, fleeing Jammu.

