The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Rohingya refugees flee camps in India after deportation threats

Category: World Hits: 3

Rohingya refugees flee camps in India after deportation threats At least 168 Rohingya refugees have been detained since March 6 in the Jammu and Kashmir region of northwestern India. Local authorities have been threatening to send this persecuted Muslim minority back to Myanmar, which has been engulfed in chaos since a military coup on February 1. They claim that these refugees don’t have valid residency permits, even though many of them are stateless and carry refugee cards provided by the United Nations. Videos posted on social media show refugees laden with their belongings, fleeing Jammu. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210315-r%C3%A9fugi%C3%A9s-rohingya-inde-d%C3%A9portation

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version