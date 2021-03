Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 20:15 Hits: 5

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Icelanders are yearning for some undisturbed shut-eye after tremors from tens of thousands of earthquakes have rattled their sleep for weeks in what scientists call an unprecedented seismic event, which might well end in a spectacular volcanic eruption. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/16/quaking-in-their-beds-sleepless-icelanders-await-eruption