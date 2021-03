Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 11:36 Hits: 2

German health experts warned on Saturday against any further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures as the number of cases jumped again due to the spread of the more infectious variant first detected in Britain.

