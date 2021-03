Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 12:18 Hits: 2

SYDNEY: Thousands protested in Australia's Perth on Sunday (Mar 14), kicking off a nationwide campaign for gender equality as anger swells over rape accusations that have rocked the country's halls of power. The Western Australian city launched the #March4Justice with a packed rally where people ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-rape-government-workplace-culture-brittany-higgins-14404388