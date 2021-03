Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 19:04 Hits: 2

Italy's northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday (Mar 14) said it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-s-piedmont-region-stops-use-of-astrazeneca-covid-19-14405642