Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 00:06 Hits: 1

Star Wars fans in Russia have built a giant replica of a spaceship from the spinoff series The Mandalorian and installed it in a park in one of the world's coldest cities.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/star-wars-fans-build-mandalorian-spaceship-in-siberia-14406796