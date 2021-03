Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 13:00 Hits: 2

BERLIN: Intensive care doctors in Germany warned on Monday (Mar 15) that the country would need to make an "immediate return" to partial lockdown if it is to avoid stumbling into a dangerous third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. "From the data we currently have and with the spread of the British ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/german-icu-doctors-urge-new-covid-19-shutdown-third-wave-14412836