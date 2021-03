Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 13:24 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: US airlines said on Monday (Mar 15) that leisure bookings are rising and offered some of the first concrete signs that the worst may be over for the sector since the coronavirus pandemic ground air travel to a near halt a year ago. Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-airlines-see-glimmers-of-hope-as-bookings-improve-14413396