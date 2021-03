Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 16:32 Hits: 3

Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries to pause following reports of recipients being taken ill.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-france-germany-italy-blood-clot-14414028