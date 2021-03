Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 16:40 Hits: 3

PARIS: The EU's three biggest countries - France, Germany and Italy - are the latest to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because of fears over blood clots and other possible side effects, despite the company and the World Health Organization insisting there is no risk.  Here is a recap ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-who-blood-clot-14414352