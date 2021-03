Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 18:53 Hits: 3

Once a week, teacher Graciela Bouche takes a canoe from her small town in the Panama rainforest to an indigenous village some two kilometers away where spotty internet cannot replace shuttered classrooms.

