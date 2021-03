Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 19:54 Hits: 5

Spain will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday (Mar 15), joining a growing list of European countries hitting the brakes on the shot over concerns of severe side effects.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-joins-countries-halting-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-14415470