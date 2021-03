Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 16:28 Hits: 3

Reforms to agricultural practices will be necessary to fight climate change. But anything proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden will need buy-in from farmers – many of whom don’t support him politically and say they don’t have money to spare on new farming practices.

