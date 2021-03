Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Rich countries' failure to lead a coordinated global response to the pandemic has been regarded as a moral failure. But now that the continued spread of the virus elsewhere is producing new variants, it has turned out to be a practical failure, too.

