Published on Friday, 12 March 2021

Chinese fintech conglomerate Ant Group has quickly grown into an internet titan, owing not only to regulatory lag but also to its agile adaptation to rule changes. But recent strong official criticism of the firm, coming on top of the suspension of its IPO, suggests that the country's regulators have finally caught up.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-bureaucracy-regulatory-war-on-ant-group-by-angela-huyue-zhang-2021-03