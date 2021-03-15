The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Doctors Without Borders on Syria’s civil war, 10 years on

Category: World Hits: 1

Doctors Without Borders on Syria’s civil war, 10 years on Ten years on from the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, around half the population remains displaced – either abroad or within the country itself.  The situation remains dire for many people – living either in camps or below the poverty line, often relying on charity for their survival.  We spoke to Mego Terzian, head of Médecins Sans Frontiers, or Doctors Without Borders, here in France.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/perspective/20210315-doctors-without-borders-on-syria-s-civil-war-10-years-on

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version