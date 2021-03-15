Doctors Without Borders on Syria’s civil war, 10 years on

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 10:10 Hits: 1

Ten years on from the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, around half the population remains displaced – either abroad or within the country itself. The situation remains dire for many people – living either in camps or below the poverty line, often relying on charity for their survival. We spoke to Mego Terzian, head of Médecins Sans Frontiers, or Doctors Without Borders, here in France.

