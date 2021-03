Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 09:49 Hits: 1

President Joe Biden declined on Sunday to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, saying he wanted to await the outcome of an investigation into the matter.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-wants-to-await-outcome-of-sexual-misconduct-probe-of-cuomo-14411388