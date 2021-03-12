The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Hell on Earth : Yemeni Children Starve to Death as U.S.-Backed Saudi Blockade Devastates Nation

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg2 yemen

The World Food Programme is warning Yemen is headed toward the biggest famine in modern history, with the U.N. agency projecting around 400,000 Yemeni children under the age of 5 could die from acute malnutrition this year as the Saudi war and blockade continues. CNN senior international correspondent Nima Elbagir says Yemen is accurately described as “hell on Earth.” Her latest report from inside Yemen details the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians, including widespread fuel shortages affecting all aspects of life. “We were utterly unprepared for what we found when we got there,” says Elbagir.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/12/yemen_famine_child_hunger_nima_elbagir

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version