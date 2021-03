Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 09:10 Hits: 6

Tapes published in February showed the CEO of Poland's largest corporation — oil firm Orlen — in a very unflattering and potentially illegal light. Will the scandal make Poland's biggest energy merger more difficult?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/power-struggle-at-heart-of-polish-energy-plans/a-56822090?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf