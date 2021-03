Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 07:56 Hits: 7

Facebook Inc, which has been criticised by lawmakers and researchers for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on its platforms, said on Monday it has started adding labels to posts that discuss the safety of the shots and will soon label all posts about the vaccines.

