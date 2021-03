Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 05:36 Hits: 6

Hundreds of flights have been canceled after a thick shroud of sand and dust descended on the Chinese capital. Pollution has reached "dangerous" levels.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beijing-hit-by-worst-sandstorm-in-a-decade/a-56872913?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf