Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 07:22 Hits: 6

Three nongovernmental organizations from France, Syria and Russia are seeking justice against the private military company over the torture of a Syrian detainee.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/syria-ngos-file-torture-case-against-russian-wagner-fighters/a-56873162?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf