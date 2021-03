Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 05:54 Hits: 6

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may be accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, but he has managed to save his regime at the cost of Syria’s destruction, thanks to his Russian and Iranian allies. However after 10 years of war, is he really the master of Syria?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210315-after-a-decade-of-war-assad-s-presidency-is-intact-but-under-tutelage