Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 05:40 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: Only 0.11% of the 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine recipients in Malaysia so far are government officials and elected representatives, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/15/covid-19-only-011-of-300000-vaccine-recipients-so-far-are-govt-officials-elected-reps-says-khairy