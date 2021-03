Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 06:02 Hits: 5

SHAH ALAM (Bernama): The remand for two individuals including a businessman with the title "Datuk Seri" has been extended for four days from Monday (March 15) to assist investigations into receiving RM300,000 in bribes from one individual to release 22 Chinese nationals detained at an Immigration depot. Read full story

