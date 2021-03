Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 04:39 Hits: 6

GENEVA: The much-anticipated report from the international mission to Wuhan to investigate COVID-19's origins is set to be published this week, following intense US and Chinese pressure over its contents. The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the planet, killing more than 2.6 million people and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-mission-wuhan-covid-19-origins-report-china-us-14409574