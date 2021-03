Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 05:57 Hits: 6

NEW YORK: New York, the US city most bereaved by the coronavirus, paid a moving tribute on Sunday (Mar 14) to its 30,258 dead, one year after the start of the pandemic. "More New Yorkers lost than in World War II, Vietnam, Hurricane Sandy and 9/11 put together. Every family touched in some way ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-city-tribute-covid-19-deaths-brooklyn-bridge-14410270