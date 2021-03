Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 17:48 Hits: 1

The Wolfsburg-based auto giant says it is making savings to invest in new technologies as EU regulators crack down on emissions. A deal with trade unions prevents any forced layoffs before the end of this decade.

