'How long since Biden had a press conference?' vs. 'How long since Trump tried to kill democracy?'

I’m actually somewhat encouraged by Republicans’ latest attempt to gin up a Joe Biden scandal, because if this is all they’ve got then, well, they got nuffin.

President Biden has yet to give a full press conference as president, and that supposedly means … something.

Naturally, conservatives are hinting that the guy who just whipped the country’s vaccine production and distribution system into shape and passed a historic $1.9 trillion, working class-focused relief package with a razor-thin congressional majority is, you know, senile.

I doubt Biden is avoiding a formal press conference because he’s worried a reporter will ask him to repeat “person, woman, man, camera, TV” three times really fast. Could just be that he has other shit to do. Like, you know, save the country from a raging swamp ogre, scour the White House grounds for hidden Filet-O-Fishes, and ship the ex-presidential mattress to the Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository.

To be fair, Biden has appeared in front of the media numerous times since his inauguration, including during a lengthy CNN town hall last month. But apparently that doesn’t count, because the Dr. Seuss thing was last week’s outrage. That only caught on with people who tune in to Sean Hannity for his racism, not those who watch because, say, they’re convinced his head is a hamster cage covered with hippo foreskins and they’re waiting for the hamster to finally pop out.

But this is the Tan-Suit Administration 2.0, so Fox and the GOP are pulling out all the stops.

Things that take less time than Joe Biden has gone without a press conference⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mmEOeHrD8b March 9, 2021

Ha ha ha ha! Funny.

Say, how many days has it been since Donald Trump tried to violently overthrow the legitimate government of the United States? (It’s 63, as of this writing.)

the biggest political scandal in history pic.twitter.com/SZy9g8xK7G March 10, 2021

How many trips to my weed dispensary have I taken since then?

How many days have gone by without worrying the president of the United States will launch a military coup because the MyPillow Guy doesn’t know how elections work? Oh, what a coincidence: 49!

I’m not naive. Eventually Joe Biden will do something truly worthy of rebuke, and if and when that happens, the left will promptly rebuke him. Because—and this is key—the Democratic Party isn’t a cult.

And if Joe Biden incites a riot in four years to hang onto power, I’m pretty sure it will take me more than 63 days to forget all about it.

But, hey, I’m weird like that.

