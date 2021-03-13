The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Four Killed, Two Wounded In Plane Crash In Kazakhstan

Category: World Hits: 1

Four Killed, Two Wounded In Plane Crash In Kazakhstan Four people were killed and two others seriously wounded when a military plane crashed and caught fire while trying to land in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on March 13. According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, the AN-26 aircraft, carrying six passengers, was travelling to Almaty from the capital Nur-Sultan when it disappeared from radar screens. Almaty Airport said in a statement that "the plane crashed at the end of the runway," although it did not offer an explanation for the accident. Authorities said the two survivors were hospitalized and their condition was "extremely" serious. RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service says the plane belongs to Kazakhstan’s border control service.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-almaty-plane-crash/31149413.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version