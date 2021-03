Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 08:19 Hits: 3

Ever since Germany introduced mandatory medical face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19, we’ve started looking alike. DW’s Marcel Fürstenau misses the days when we could wear whichever masks we fancied.

