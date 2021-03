Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 23:04 Hits: 5

Captured schoolchildren in Nigeria have appeared in a ransom video, days after they were abducted by bandits in the northern state of Kaduna. The Nigerian president has vowed a swift response to the kidnapping.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigeria-kidnapping-schoolchildren-appear-in-ransom-video/a-56866446?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf