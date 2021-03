Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 02:02 Hits: 5

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across Germany against coronavirus restrictions, injuring police in Dresden. In Stuttgart, demonstrators attacked members of the media.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-protests-against-coronavirus-restrictions-leave-12-dresden-officers-injured/a-56866499?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf