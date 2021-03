Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 07:23 Hits: 6

The European Union is facing further shortfalls in its coronavirus inoculation programme after pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said production problems and export restrictions would reduce planned deliveries of its vaccine.

