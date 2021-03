Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 06:57 Hits: 5

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to 50% of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of COVID-19, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday. Read full story

