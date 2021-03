Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 07:28 Hits: 6

DUBAI (Reuters) - The trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at Iran's Revolutionary court was held on Sunday, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the Iranian Emtedad website, hoping she would be acquitted from the charge of "propaganda against the system". Read full story

