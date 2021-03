Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 08:14 Hits: 6

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported the year's biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 25,320 new infections, a day ahead of a lockdown in the western state of Maharashtra, the epicentre of the renewed surge. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/14/india-reports-biggest-daily-jump-in-covid-19-infections-this-year