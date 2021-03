Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 04:29 Hits: 5

LONDON: British Airways' new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative COVID-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalises its plans. Holidays will not be allowed until ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/british-airways-calls-for-vaccinated-people-to-travel-without-restrictions-14402750