Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 16:28 Hits: 5

Months of talks between Afghanistan's government and the Taliban in Qatar have failed to reach a breakthrough. The US and Russia say a power-sharing transition is the first step to ending the violence in Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-kabul-government-to-attend-us-russia-peace-summits/a-56863432?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf