US: Videos showing Asian Americans being attacked provoke outrage and fear

Videos of Asian Americans, mostly seniors, being shoved violently to the ground and robbed in unprovoked attacks in California and New York over the past few months have sparked fear and outrage among the Asian community in the United States. The videos coincide with a troubling spike in anti-Asian violence and racism since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with anti-Asian hate crimes increasing by nearly 150 percent in 2020, even as the overall hate crime rate declined in America’s major cities.

