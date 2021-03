Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 16:51 Hits: 5

Bolivia's former acting president Jeanine Anez was arrested Saturday on terrorism and sedition charges over what her predecessor and political rival Evo Morales denounced as a "coup" that unseated him.

