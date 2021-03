Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 15:26 Hits: 5

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic's opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/13/palestinians-and-arab-league-condemn-opening-of-czech-jerusalem-office