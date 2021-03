Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 19:32 Hits: 6

OSLO (Reuters) - Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/14/three-people-in-norway-treated-for-quotunusual-symptomsquot-after-astrazeneca-covid-19-shots