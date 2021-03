Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 20:17 Hits: 5

ROME (Reuters) - Italy said on Saturday it aimed to vaccinate at least 80% of its population by the end of September, following criticism about the slow pace of the rollout of a coronavirus vaccination campaign in one of worst-hit nations in Europe. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/14/italy-aims-to-vaccinate-at-least-80-of-population-by-end-of-september