Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 18:00 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS: Several police officers were wounded when violence and looting broke out on the sidelines of a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the eastern Belgian city of Liege on Saturday (Mar 13), police said. The march was held to protest against the arrest of a woman for "rebellion" in the city ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/violence-breaks-out-on-sidelines-of-blm-protest-in-belgium-14401028