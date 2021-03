Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 20:00 Hits: 5

VIENNA: The European Commission on Saturday (Mar 12) defended its policy of distributing COVID-19 vaccines evenly in the bloc after Austria and five other member states complained that doses were not allocated equally. In a joint letter to the Commission and the European Council, leaders of six ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-eu-defends-vaccine-distribution-nations-complain-14401644