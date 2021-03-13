Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: As vaccination accelerates, everyone wants in for credit

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 12:30 Hits: 6

TPM:

No, Trump Doesn’t Deserve Credit For Planning Vaccine Distribution With the COVID-19 vaccines starting to bring the pandemic to an end, former President Trump has stepped in to take credit for the feat. What’s surprising is that he’s been aided in this by the Washington Post and New York Times, both of which have run articles this week arguing that the speed-up in the vaccine rollout under President Biden only builds off of a plan put into place by Trump. In short, they contend that Trump is right: he had a plan to distribute the vaccine that Biden was lucky enough to inherit. That’s flat wrong. A look at what actually happened in the Trump administration’s last months shows that the White House lacked a plan for the “last mile” of distribution, leaving that to the states while lobbying Congress not to pass much-needed funding that would spur state and local governments to get the vaccine into arms. On its own terms, the Trump administration did not have a plan to distribute the vaccine to Americans en masse beyond “let the states figure it out.”

Big "Fox & Friends" narrative this AM: Biden is failing to give Trump credit for Covid vaccines. @Kilmeade also leveled this critique of Biden's speech: "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment. Let's talk about the future moving forward." March 12, 2021

Politico:

Slavitt: I would ‘tip my hat’ to Trump’s Operation Warp Speed “We’re grateful for the work that came before us and are doing the best we can to continue it and accelerate it,” Slavitt said on Fox. The Biden administration has previously said that the Trump administration left them “a mess” on Covid vaccination and President Joe Biden himself called Trump’s vaccine rollout in the early days a “dismal failure.” Slavitt said Thursday that the Biden administration hasn’t been trying to “point fingers.” After the Warp Speed program fast-tracked vaccine development, initial Covid vaccine rollouts were sluggish but have since ramped up. Governors previously said Warp Speed didn't keep promises on dose deliveries and some experts have said the rollout was disorganized. Slavitt’s comments come a day after former President Donald Trump, who was banned from Twitter earlier this year, issued a short, tweet-like statement arguing that without his administration’s work, “you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful 'shot' for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all.” “I hope everyone remembers!” Trump wrote in the statement. When asked on Fox if Biden would give Trump credit for the vaccine rollout in a primetime address Thursday, Slavitt said that Biden is looking ahead.

Enough white voters in his state agree with him. That's the problem. https://t.co/hZvDkQJ4ra March 13, 2021

Maya Kosoff/WaPo:

In praise of vaccine selfies They aren’t narcissistic. They’re a declaration of hope. The pictures are so ordinary, but they feel so extraordinary. For most of the past year, even the briefest glance at my social media feeds has been a study in either pessimism or denial: Here the despair at how bad things have gotten, there the desperate attempt to prove that we’re living our best lives despite everything. But vaccine selfies seems to represent something else, something more like hope. They’re an admission that our lives have been as messy as the home-cut hairstyles we inevitably reveal in them. And yet they’re also a sign that we just might be able to get things together again. After a year of misery, suffering and disaster mismanagement from every level of government, it makes sense that some people may be happy to see the end is in sight, and to celebrate by marking the moment with a picture.

Some of my best victims are Black! https://t.co/C91kZkKrZz March 12, 2021

Katherine J Wu/Atlantic:

People Are Keeping Their Vaccines Secret COVID-19 vaccinations have become a public spectacle, but they touch intensely private questions. Yet for every immunization that sparks public joy, there’s perhaps another that blips silently by, shaded with guilt, frustration, or fear. Many of the recipients of these early jabs have chosen to hide them from even close friends and family—some of the people who stand to benefit the most from the protection that immunization affords. I spoke with more than a dozen of these covert vaccinees last week; all asked to remain anonymous. (The Atlantic agreed to these requests because they involved personal health information.) The reasons behind the vaccinees’ reticence ran the gamut: Some worried that they would be accused of line hopping; others were wary of exposing the criteria that had qualified them. A weatherman in Florida wanted to avoid being prematurely called back to the office, because he’d miss out on quality time with his family. But they were united by what we might call shot self-consciousness—the worry about how their shots will be perceived by others.

Must be fun to be a rich coward trashing women who get sent to wage dumb wars you supported and never signed up to fight in in https://t.co/ipYyTaaSAS March 11, 2021

WSJ Editorial:

The Progressive Democratic Steamroller The $1.9 trillion spending bill is only a taste of what’s coming. One lesson from the Covid non-fight is that there are no Democratic moderates in Congress. The party base has moved so sharply left that even swing-state Members are more liberal than many liberals in the Clinton years. Democrats lost not a single vote in the Senate and only one in the House. The fear of primary challenges from the left, which took out House war horses in 2018 and 2020, has concentrated incumbent minds.

Ya know, this is elegantly simple and yet it never occurred to me in this simple way. Criticizing a lack of bipartisanship implies that a lesser policy position would have been a better one. A fireman and an arsonist shouldn’t meet in the middle. https://t.co/4jvTPr7xBp March 11, 2021

Jonathan Bernstein/Bloomberg:

How Biden Pushes Both Unity and Partisanship His pandemic-anniversary speech reflected his campaign promise to represent everyone, including foes of his liberal policy agenda. What Biden promised on the campaign trail came down to two things, seemingly in some tension with each other. One was returning to politics-as-usual, following the disruptions of Donald Trump’s presidency. That was a promise he made to the entire nation, including to those who opposed him. The other? An aggressive, liberal policy agenda — not quite what Senator Bernie Sanders had offered, but even farther from the moderate, centrist approach others in the party had proposed.

Actually: Every single Republican Senator and Representative who voted for the bill will be there. March 12, 2021

Will Bunch/philly.com:

Biden, Dems make big bet that labor unions can bring back America’s middle class An unexpected boost from President Biden for Amazon workers seeking to unionize in Alabama highlights a bold political strategy. Mike Elk, the journalist behind the essential labor news site The Payday Report, who covered those losing battles in Chattanooga and elsewhere, told me that in those other places “union activists lost momentum in the closing days as workers gave into fear and intimidation tactics. What Biden did was shift momentum to the union activists while acting as a inoculation tool against anti-union tactics similar to the way a vaccine would act.” Biden’s focus on union organizing wasn’t an isolated incident, either. On Capitol Hill, the new president’s Democratic allies in the House (joined by five Northeastern Republicans) this week passed the PRO (Protecting the Right to Organize) Act. It would address some of the labor-organizing issues that have been raised in the Alabama Amazon fight, such as ending “captive audience meetings” where management bombards workers with anti-union propaganda. It would also weaken so-called “right to work” laws and allow contractors like Uber and Lyft drivers to unionize. Biden has promised to sign it if it passes the Senate — but that’s unlikely unless Democrats get rid of the filibuster.

Interestingly in https://t.co/R2ssoQmGoP report, in vax rates, there is a substantial partisan gap-- between partisans and Independents. Dems have a slightly/insig higher vax rate than Reps (17% vs 16%). But Independents are at only 9%. @SamaraKlar@ykrupnikov any hypotheses? pic.twitter.com/VXWdoL7jcy March 12, 2021

Mary Tobin and Rye Barcott/USA Today:

Why Biden COVID relief plan will fuel public service in America America’s need for national service is as great as it has ever been. So is the opportunity to serve. Everyone has their own reason for putting on the uniform. For one of us, it was her path out of poverty. For the other, it was a military heritage from his father. We both had the privilege of leading Americans from vastly different backgrounds overseas. What we all had in common was a sense of duty, of knowing that service gives us purpose and unites us, across age, race, gender and religion, in a deep appreciation for our country. That is why we — and our fellow veterans and veteran organizations such as With Honor — believe that all Americans should have the opportunity to serve, at home or abroad, with the military or with the national service agency AmeriCorps. And lawmakers agree. A bipartisan coalition in Congress, led by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., have championed the cause, outlining bold visions for AmeriCorps at a moment when the nation needs it most.

