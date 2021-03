Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 14:55 Hits: 4

The chief of Russia's Federal Penitentiary System (FSIN) may use convicts to help clean a contaminated zone of the Arctic following a massive diesel spill.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-arctic-norilsk-convicts-clean-up-fuel-spill/31147856.html